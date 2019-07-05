Thieves steal equipment from Dighton youth sports league

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The search is on for whoever broke into a storage trailer belonging to Dighton Baseball Softball League and stole several pieces of equipment.

According to League President Rob Fredericks, the league’s utility cart and a couple hundred dollars worth of tools were stolen from the G. Lopes Complex.

Fredericks said police located the cart in nearby woods Friday. The cart was not damaged, however, the tools are still missing.

At approximately 950 this am Dighton Police Department believed to have located the cart. We have confirmed and it has… Posted by Dighton Baseball Softball League – DBSL on Thursday, July 4, 2019

“If we don’t have the utility vehicle it’s almost impossible to put the tournaments on,” Fredericks said. “You can’t do any of the things you need to do to make them happen.”

The league is run by volunteers and is set to host seven tournaments this summer. More than 1,000 players are expected to participate in the tournaments.

Fredericks said without the tools, they can’t prepare the field for the games.

“It’s just a place for joy for them and to have somebody take something and make this the scene of a crime was a violation of everything that’s decent and kind,” he said.