‘There was no Christmas’ says girlfriend of man, twin brother killed in crash

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Alberto and Rudy Morales, 33-year-old twin brothers, who police say were from Pawtucket, were killed in a car accident on the highway in Mattapoisett on Christmas Eve.

Rudy’s girlfriend Julia Andreozzi is still in shock after learning the twins were both killed in the crash.

“Unreal. There was no Christmas for us. It’s just been hard to process everything,” she said.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office the vehicle they were inside veered off the highway and crashed into trees around 11 a.m. Friday.

No other vehicles were involved. Massachusetts State Police are investigating what happened to cause the car to go off the highway.

“They had gone into work to work a half day for Christmas Eve in Cape Cod and they were on their way back from work,” .

Andreozzi has known the twins since they were kids. She her and Rudy have an eight-year-old son together who doesn’t know what happened yet.

“He doesn’t, not yet. I don’t really know what I’m going to tell him,” she said

The two left lanes of I-195 in Mattapoisett were closed for two hours as police investigated and crews cleaned up.

Andreozzi tells me she, her son and Rudy were supposed to spend the holiday together. Now she’s holding onto memories.

“Rudy and Alberto, they were amazing people, great friends, wonderful fathers,” she said. “They were musicians. They were happy. They were good people. Young, it’s just unreal.”

Andreozzi says the brothers family are making funeral arrangements for the twins.

There is also a GoFundMe to help with those burial costs.