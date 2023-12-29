FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A religious building with nearly 100 years of history is set to be put up for sale in Fall River.

Temple Beth El is a synagogue, a place of worship for the Jewish community.

The temple, that seats 650, has been seeing less than 50 people every service. And with compounding operating expenses costing a minimum of $100,000 per year, selling the building became a necessity.

President of Temple Beth El Stephen Silverman explained what went into this tough decision.

“Over the past year and a half, our Board of Directors and our Finance Committee have carefully reviewed many factors,” Silverman said. “Our declining membership, the annual cash short falls, the condition of our synagogue, the aging of our members, and the necessity to sell off our investments in order to pay our bills.”

Although Silverman says it was a hard and emotional decision to sell the building, he says they are looking to move the Congregation Beth El to another home to give the congregation the best future.

“The time has come to find a new, smaller, more affordable home for our treasured congregation. One where we can come together to pray and celebrate with each other for many years to come,” said Silverman.