The mystery of Lizzie Borden is alive and well on this 127th anniversary

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Sunday marked the 127th anniversary of the gruesome axe murders of Andrew Borden and his wife Abby.

Lizzie Borden was the lead suspect in the double homicide of her father and step-mother. She was tried and acquitted.

The Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum reenacted the scene of the crime, giving visitors the opportunity to piece together the clues.

It’s the 127th anniversary weekend of the gruesome murders of Mr. and Mrs. Borden. Hear from the reenactors tonight about why they perform year after year. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/52skrfUEmP — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) August 4, 2019

“It was a quiet August day… Then suddenly two prominent members of the community were butchered to death in their own house,” said Carol Ann Shogi, a reenactor portraying Lizzie Borden.

According to Shogi, depending on who you ask, many still believe Lizzie was the culprit.

After 127-years, she believes that it is the unsolved mystery that lures people into the home on Second Avenue.

“It’s always been fun to speculate about who might have done it and how they might have done it,” she said. “That is part of what keeps people coming back here.”

Guests are brought through the house, going room, by room.

Portraying Mrs. Abby Borden is Sue Vickery, we found her in the guest bedroom.

“I love that people are so interested in this story and I get to tell it to them,” said Sue Vickey.

As the years continue to pass, the interest in the story continues to grow.

“Having people come into our set-up crime scene, it gives a perspective of what passerby folks might have seen when they came through the house that day,” said Shogi.