The Lizzie Borden House is looking to hire a ghost hunter

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — If you ain’t afraid of no ghost, there’s a new job for you in Fall River.

The infamous Lizzie Borden House is now part of U.S. Ghost Adventures which offers tours in dozens of cities across the country. Now they’re looking to hire a ghost hunter and paranormal investigator.

According to a new job posting, it’s a part-time gig leading “ghost hunting” tours at the home where Abby and Andrew Borden were killed on Aug. 4, 1892

“Lizzie Borden took an ax and gave her mother 40 whacks… when she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41. Andrew Borden is now dead, Lizzie hit him on the head, up in heaven he will sing, on the gallows she will swing,” the famous rhyme reads.

The rhyme is the result of the double homicide in which young Lizzie Borden was accused of. Both her father and stepmother were attacked inside the home with a hatchet.

The job pays $15 to $20 an hour with tips and you’d be obviously working the night shift.

They’re looking to hire someone with at least one year of experience in paranormal investigation and knowledge of ghost hunting equipment.