FALL RIVER, Mass.. (WPRI) — A Fall River restaurant isn’t letting the winter weather put a damper on outdoor dining.
Since last year, the Tipsy Toboggan has been offering what they call “The Igloo Experience,” where guests are seated outside, but instead of being exposed to the elements, they’re surrounded by heated domes.
The idea for the igloos, according to owner Karl Pelletier, came from the need for additional seating.
“Our building is only so big and it’s our season,” Pelletier said. “We have a huge fireplace inside, people want to be here. It’s warm, it’s rustic and comforting.”
While the igloos saw initial success in 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has made them all the more important.
“Our capacity is 40% less right now, with 90 minute dining times,” Tipsy Toboggan owner Karl Pelletier said. “A lot of rules, a lot of added concern.”
Pelletier was forced to close the restaurant back in March. Since reopening in June, he said he’s thankfully outperformed his expectations, but the igloos are helping the restaurant stay afloat.
Within 30 minutes of setting up the igloos this year, Pelletier said 60 reservations were made. That number is now over 2,500 and counting.
Pelletier said the igloos are a perfect way to practice social distancing while going out to eat.
“It’s not just dinner, it’s not just dinner with your family, it’s not just dinner at a restaurant,” he said.
Anyone looking to reserve an igloo can do so online.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- ‘The igloo experience’: How one Fall River restaurant got creative with outdoor dining
- US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
- ‘COVID-19 really hit our families hard’: Nonprofit sets up online store, drive to help those in need
- Advocates demand safer living conditions for prisoners, release of non-violent inmates
- Baker: Feds reduced Massachusetts’ vaccine allotment