SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The TGI Fridays restaurant in Seekonk closed for good Tuesday, 12 News has learned.

(Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV)

The restaurant chain announced the closure through a sign taped to the front door.

“We regret to inform you that Fridays has made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the sign reads.

TGI Fridays did not provide a reason for the abrupt closure of the Fall River Avenue restaurant, but redirected guests to the North Dartmouth location.

This comes nearly four years after the TGI Fridays in Warwick closed and suggested guests visit the Seekonk location instead. It was the only TGI Fridays location in Rhode Island.

There are now only seven TGI Fridays restaurants open in Massachusetts.