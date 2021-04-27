Testimony continues in corruption trial of former Fall River mayor

BOSTON (WPRI) — Testimony continues Tuesday in the corruption trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia.

Correia, 29, is facing 24 charges from alleged actions dating back to 2013, including wire fraud, filing fake tax returns and extortion.

The first charges involve the alleged defrauding of investors in a now-defunct tech app called SnoOwl.

Correia is accused of spending the majority of investors’ money on a “lavish lifestyle,” according to prosecutors, such as adult entertainment, casinos, designer clothes and a Mercedes.

Both sides made opening statements on Monday, with five witnesses taking the stand.

They started with four men who were friends with Correia in high school or college. The last witness of the day was Dr. David Cabeceiras, an orthodontist whose son was friends with Correia in high school.

Cabeceiras first invested $50,000 in SnoOwl in exchange for a 5% equity stake, he testified, but ultimately continued to write checks to the company at Correia’s request, totalling $145,000.

More than 30 witnesses are expected to testify for the prosecution. Some of them were involved in the case and have taken plea deals.

Correia has maintained his innocence since his initial arrest back in 2018.

Check back for updates as the trial continues.