Tense standoff following shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A tense police standoff is going on in Taunton after a woman was found shot in the driveway of a home.

Swat team members, K9, and police from Taunton, as well as surrounding communities were called to the neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Chief Edward Walsh addressed the media around eleven o’clock, saying the suspect went into the house and has not responded to their dozens of calls.

“He’s in the house, he’s non-responsive to us, but there’s movement in the house,” Chief Edward Walsh said. “Right now, he’s not answering the phone so we’re just waiting, biding our time.”

The chief said surrounding residents should stay in their homes and not come out until the situation is over.

“We have a lot of officers on the scene right now and we’re just trying to maintain the situation, and try to negotiate with this individual so can get him to come out of the house peacefully,” Walsh said.

Walsh also said if he could speak with the suspect that he would ask him to respond to officers, come out, and end the situation now.

