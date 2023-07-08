FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm in Fall River on Saturday.

Officers responded to Danforth St. around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. As officers were searching the area, somebody flagged them down and took them over to a 15-year-old girl, who had a gunshot wound to her left arm. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said “several shell casings” were found in the area where the shooting allegedly happened.

No arrests relating to the shooting have been made.