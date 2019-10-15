Teenage girl charged with murder due in court

Live Now /
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – The teenager who has been charged with murdering a 68-year-old woman, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Heavenly Arroyo, 15, is accused of stabbing Ana Vázquez to death, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Fall River police responded to an apartment at 220 Johnson St. for an emergency call around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

According to court documents, Vázquez was found with 14 stab wounds on the second floor of the apartment.

Arroyo had been living with Vázquez and her grandson in Fall River.

She was charged as an adult and ordered held without bail last week.

