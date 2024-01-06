DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old man was killed and a 44-year-old woman was seriously inquired following a car crash in Dartmouth on Friday night.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m., they were called to a single car crash with possible ejections in the area of Gulf Road at Smith Neck Road.

When they arrived, they found both a man and woman unresponsive in the roadway near a heavily damaged 2022 Honda Accord.

Both were taken to St. Luke`s Hospital in New Bedford where the man, identified as Jacob Pothier, of New Bedford, was pronounced deceased.

The woman, identified as Kathleen Martins, of Dartmouth, suffered life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by members of the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit and both Massachusetts State Police and Dartmouth Police Department detectives.