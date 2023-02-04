REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The Rehoboth teenager killed in a car crash last month will be laid to rest in Swansea this weekend.

Dylan Quinn,16, died on Jan. 15 when the truck he was a passenger in crashed into a telephone pole and tree.

Quinn was a junior at Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School and played as a goalie for the school’s hockey team.

His wake is scheduled on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest in Swansea.

His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Gymnasium at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.