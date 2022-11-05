SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old boy died after a car crash in Swansea late Friday night.

According to Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam, officers received a call just after 11 p.m. about a crash on Marvel Street.

When police arrived, they found a car had struck a fire hydrant and utility pole.

The driver, identified as Ethan Kielec of Swansea, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.