SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old boy died after a car crash in Swansea late Friday night.
According to Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam, officers received a call just after 11 p.m. about a crash on Marvel Street.
When police arrived, they found a car had struck a fire hydrant and utility pole.
The driver, identified as Ethan Kielec of Swansea, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 17-year-old passenger was taken the hospital to be treated for injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.