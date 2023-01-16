BERKLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — Dylan Quinn will always be remembered as someone who could walk into a room and make everyone smile, according to his friend Jamie Rose.

Rose described the 16-year-old as “strong, loud and vibrant.”

“[He was] a very outgoing and happy person,” she said. “He wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Quinn, a junior at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, died in a crash in Berkley over the weekend.

The teenager was a passenger in his friend’s pickup truck, which crashed into a telephone pole and tree before rolling over on Myrick Street Sunday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Quinn was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The 16-year-old driver was also injured in the crash but is expected to survive, according to the DA’s office.

Rose said Quinn was a goalie for the school’s regional hockey team and played lacrosse. Quinn was also part of the school’s metal fabrication program.

“He was very passionate,” Rose said of Quinn, adding that he would dance between the pipes during “almost every game.”

“He was going to go very far, I genuinely believe so,” she continued.

One of Quinn’s helmet currently sits surrounded by bouquets of flowers at the base of the tree where the crash happened.

One last look at the memorial. You can see how much it’s grown in a matter of hours @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/omoavHpe7C — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) January 16, 2023

Rose said not seeing Quinn on the ice with his teammates will be absolutely heartbreaking.

“He had such an impact on the hockey team,” Rose said. “I don’t think [the team] will be the same without him.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. The hockey game scheduled for Monday night has since been postponed.