FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting in Fall River over the weekend, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Antwyne Robinson, 17, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Robinson has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jovanni Perez.

Officers rushed to Locust Street Saturday afternoon and found Perez suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.