Teen charged with arson, accused of causing Norton mill fire

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police have charged a Norton teen with arson following an investigation into a fire inside of a vacant mill building earlier this month.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon after detectives uncovered information connecting him to the incident.

The fire took place at the former Tweave building on May 13. Dozens of firefighters from Norton and surrounding communities rushed to the scene to knock it down.

The next day, the Arson Watch Reward Program offered a cash reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information on the potential cause of the fire.

The teen, according to police, is being held on $250,000 cash bail and will be arraigned at a later date.