WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport police officer was injured after his cruiser was rear-ended Sunday morning.

Police said an 18-year-old Somerset man allegedly hit the cruiser around 1:15 a.m. while it was in the breakdown lane on State Road near Route 88.

Both vehicles sustained serious damage. The teenager refused treatment, but the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the teenager faces charges including possession of liquor by a minor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and using an electronic device while driving.