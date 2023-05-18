FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Some Swifties are definitely ready for it.

Fans were lined up before sunrise at Gillette Stadium on Thursday but it’s not for tickets, they’re waiting to get their hands on some concert merchandise.

“The Eras” official merchandise trailer arrived Wednesday afternoon and Gillette employees immediately got to work setting up ropes for fans to form lines.

The truck will be open Thursday to the general public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Lot 3B.

“Please note that the line will be capped to accommodate the 7 p.m. close,” a statement from Gillette Stadium read.

Those who have tickets to the shows can visit the merchandise trailer this weekend in Lot 10. The trailer will open at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The first of Swift’s three sold-out shows is slated for Friday night.