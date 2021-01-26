Taunton’s Silver City Galleria slated for demolition

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Silver City Galleria will soon be no more.

The Taunton mall was sold in May 2019 to Thiebault Development for $7.5 million. Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said the property owner is having the building demolished sometime in February.

“The Galleria Mall has suffered the same fate of malls across the country,” O’Connell said in a statement. “While this is a loss for our community, we are presented with a new opportunity for economic development that will create jobs and revenue.”

“The mall property is an ideal location right off major highways,” she continued. “We look forward to working with the property owner to move a project forward in an expeditious manner.”