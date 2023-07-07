NORFOLK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton woman died Friday morning after crashing her car into a tree in Norfolk, according to police.

Norfolk Police Chief Timothy Heinz said first responders rushed to the intersection of Needham and Main streets for reports of a serious crash.

Heinz said the first responders arrived to find that the driver, identified as a 54-year-old woman, had crashed her sedan into a tree.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car at the time, was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.