TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton woman was arrested under suspicion of driving drunk after a crash Monday night sent her and a Dighton police officer to the hospital.

Police allege 30-year-old Michelle Sousa was under the influence when she hit the officer’s cruiser just before 9 p.m. in the area of Winthrop and Burt streets.

Taunton police said they arrived to find the cruiser’s airbags fully deployed and the driver’s side door completely ripped off. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released.

According to police, the officer was responding to a call for service with its lights activated when Sousa’s SUV crossed the center lines at a high speed and crashed into the oncoming cruiser.

Sousa’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, and police said they found a half-empty container of alcohol inside.

She was also taken to the hospital, but police did not specify the extent of her injuries.

Sousa is charged with OUI resulting in serious injury and negligent operation, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and a marked lanes violation.

The crash remains under investigation.