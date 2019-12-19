Breaking News
Taunton woman charged with assaulting boyfriend’s son

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton woman is currently behind bars as she stands accused of physically abusing her boyfriend’s young son.

A dangerousness hearing was held Thursday for Alanna Taylor. The judge deemed her dangerous and ordered her held without bail for up to 120 days.

Taylor, 28, was arrested last week on a charge of assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury. Police said the alleged incident took place on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 11, at a home on Somerset Avenue.

In the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, investigators claim Taylor initially lied to them about the nature of the boy’s injury. She said he had fallen off the toilet and hit his head on the tub, according to the report, but doctors at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence later said his injury was “consistent with greater blunt-force trauma directly to his head” rather than an accidental fall.

The boy underwent a five-hour surgery at the hospital. In court Thursday, a lawyer said he’s currently in stable condition.

Taylor is due back in court on Jan. 15 for a probable cause hearing.

According to police, Taylor has two children of her own. The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families said it’s working with law enforcement on the investigation and has taken custody of the children.

