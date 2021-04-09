Taunton widow to honor husband by sending ‘kindness cards’ on the 5th anniversary of his death

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The widow of a Taunton man killed in a violent rampage at the Silver City Galleria nearly five years ago is asking for the community’s help spreading kindness in her husband’s memory.

George Heath was fatally stabbed while protecting a pregnant Bertucci’s Restaurant waitress, who was being attacked by a knife-wielding man at the Silver City Galleria on May 10, 2016.

Ever since her husband died, Rosemary Heath has been spreading kindness in his memory, even donating one of her kidneys to honor his legacy.

“He was my hero,” she said. “If I needed anything, he was there.”

This year, she wants to send out “kindness cards” to people in the community. The cards empower the recipient to commit a random act of kindness throughout the month of May, which Gov. Charlie Baker deemed the month of kindness in Massachusetts just two days prior to George’s death.

“I can’t go back and change it,” she said. “There’s no reason to be angry about it, so what else can we do? What can we do to keep his name alive? And kindness cards is it.”

Rosemary tells 12 News she has no ill will toward the man who killed her husband, and instead chooses to hold onto the positive memories of George and spread kindness when she can.

“Hopefully, it will be a ripple effect that just brings kindness out in George’s name,” she said. “The world’s tough right now and if we can spread more kindness than I absolutely want to do it.”

Rosemary said she’s willing to send the cards to anyone who wants to pass them out for free. Anyone who’s interested can email their address to rosemarykheath@comcast.net.