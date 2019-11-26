Taunton widow fights to keep home four years after husband’s heroic death

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The widow of a man who was killed while protecting a pregnant waitress back in 2016 is asking for help after learning she must come up with $25,000 by the end of December to keep her home.

Rosemary Heath said ever since her husband, George Heath, was fatally stabbed at Bertucci’s Restaurant in Silver City Galleria Mall, she hasn’t been able to find stable employment.

“I knew I was behind in my mortgage after George died,” Rosemary said. “I went and got a job and then my P.T.S.D. came to a head and I lost my job over it.”

Rosemary said she’s been unable to shake the anxiety she has suffered since the loss of her husband.

She even keeps the barstools she and George sat on the night he died in her home. She said she sits in them often to feel closer to her husband.

“How does this happen?” added Heath. “Two days after Christmas, there will be people on my front lawn trying to buy my house? I don’t like people knowing I don’t have money. That’s the worst part.”

What she said she’s most concerned about is failing George.

“Even when George was in Bertucci’s on the floor, I was telling him it was okay to go,” Rosemary said. “‘Go be with your mom and dad,’ I told him, ‘Don’t worry about me.’ You know I’ll figure it out. Now I feel like I failed because I’m not figuring it out.”

In an effort to help Rosemary keep her home, her sister created a GoFundMe page. As of Monday evening, the page has raised more than $46,000.