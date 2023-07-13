TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Little league umpires in Taunton are calling on state lawmakers to better protect them.

Members of the Massachusetts Baseball Umpires Association held a small rally Wednesday night on the Taunton green.

It comes a month after they stopped officiating little league games in the city when umpires say they were followed to their cars by a group of angry parents who were yelling and swearing at them.

Rep. Rodney Elliott has officiated youth sports for decades and has introduced legislation to increase penalties and fines for violence against sports officials. The bill is one of five similar ones currently being considered before the House Judiciary Committee.

“Youth organizations across the commonwealth have a zero-tolerance policy, but it’s very difficult for volunteers to enforce that,” Elliot said.

Up to 20 states have laws on the books to better protect youth sports officials.

Supporters are hopeful Massachusetts can pass a similar bill in the next legislative session.