Taunton suspect to charging K-9 officer: ‘I give up’

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants ended up surrendering to a K-9 officer after police said he tried to escape.

The man, Nicholas Slavin, 30, is accused of fleeing from Norton police on two warrants. He’d last been seen near a hotel on Industrial Park Road about 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Massachusetts State Police news release.

An eyewitness said Slavin had gotten into a gray or silver sedan. Troopers including K-9 officer Christopher Thurlow and partner Devaney found a vehicle matching that description and pulled it over.

Slavin was in the passenger seat and jumped out, running to a nearby shopping plaza.

Other state police patrols were showing up by that point but Thurlow also warned the suspect that if he continued to run, the canine would be released to apprehend him.

Slavin continued to run, and Devaney was released to catch up with him as he tried to scale a fence, state police said.

As he looked at the dog charging him, followed by troopers, Slavin yelled, “I give up!” and dropped to the ground behind a dumpster.

The dog was recalled. Two troopers put Slavin in handcuffs.

He was taken to the Middleboro state police barracks then transferred to the Ash Street Jail to be held pending arraignment.