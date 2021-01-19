1 injured in Taunton shooting; police asking for public’s help

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Taunton Tuesday evening, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh.

The incident occurred on Highland Street just before 7 p.m.

Walsh said officers who responded to the scene found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Taunton Police Department at 508-821-1471.