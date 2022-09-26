A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Taunton man pleaded guilty last week to possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Rudy Frabizio, 60, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography following an investigation last year.

Rollins said Frabizio was arrested in May 2021 after federal agents searched his residence and found a memory card that contained images and video files of child pornography.

Those files, according to prosecutors, depicted prepubescent minors, as well as the abuse of infants or toddlers.

In addition, Frabizio uploaded images depicting child pornography to his Google account.

Frabizio was convicted in April 2009 for possession of child pornography and ordered to register as a sex offender.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9 and faces up to 20 years in prison.