Taunton roller-skating rink reopens after six-month closure

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ After six months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, a popular Taunton roller-skating rink reopened Monday evening.

Forrest Family Fun Center was allowed to reopen as part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to allow lower-risk communities to enter Step 2 of Phase III of his reopening plan.

There was a line out the door Monday with many people looking for a night of fun and a sense of normalcy.

Owner Forrest Welling said he was thrilled to reopen, but he’s worried a potential spike in cases in Taunton could raise the city’s risk-level and shut his business back down.

“If Taunton goes into the red zone area I’m shut down again,” Welling said.

Forrest Family Fun Center’s roller rink in Taunton is officially re-opened after closing for 6 months due to COVID-19. Owner, Forrest Welling was able to re-open due to Gov. Baker allowing low-risk cities to move into phase three part two. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/i3E1adFYq7 — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) October 5, 2020

Welling said he can only have 300 people inside at a time, per state guidelines. He said he’s following all necessary safety precautions required by the state and has two staff members assigned to regularly clean and sanitize.

All rented roller skates and blades will be sanitized and quarantined for two days after each use, Welling said. Since the rink is indoors, he’s also requiring all visitors to wear face masks, practice social distancing and fill out a COVID-19 safety sheet.

Desiree Marcos tells 12 News she’s been going to Forrest Family Fun Center to roller skate for the last seven years.

“I’m very excited,” Marcos said. “I haven’t done anything really with it since March.”

While the roller-skating rink was empty, Welling wasn’t shy about protesting the forced closure of his business. He posted a video on Facebook of 100 blow-up aliens on the rink floor and photos expressing his frustrations with not being placed in the same reopening phase as ice skating rinks.

“It’s been way too long because ice skating rinks were open over three months ago,” Welling said.

Welling has owned the Taunton business for five years and says his biggest fear in 2020 is that there will be a second spike in positive cases.

Both skaters renting for the first time and those who have been skating for years hope that doesn’t happen, especially after waiting for months to get back under the disco ball.

“I really get to be myself here and really have fun too,” Marcos said.