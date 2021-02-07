Police: Suspect in custody after double-stabbing in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Norton man in connection with a double-stabbing in Taunton Sunday morning.

The Norton Police Department said officers were notified of the incident just after 11 a.m. by the Taunton Police Department.

Police told Taunton officers the suspect, identified as Gary Bergantim, 38, was headed toward Norton.

Officers spotted Bergantim inside his vehicle in a parking lot off East Main Street a short time later. Police said he was arrested without incident and transported to Taunton.

Both victims, according to police, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the incident was not random and they’re continuing to investigate.