Taunton police sergeant charged with OUI after crash involving motorcyclist

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton police sergeant has been placed on administrative leave following a crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Shawn Smith, 49, of Raynham, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Taunton police.

Officers responded to Harvey Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of an accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Police said they arrived to find the motorcycle rider, a 52-year-old Rehoboth man, suffering from serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Smith was arrested following an on-scene investigation and subsequently placed on leave. He was off-duty at the time, police said, and allegedly operating a personal vehicle.

Smith has been a member of the department since November 2000, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.