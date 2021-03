TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police have safely found a man that had gone missing from the city earlier in the morning.

Donald Paquette was found around 10:30 a.m.

Police say he had last seen around 7 a.m. walking on Norton Ave, towards the industrial park.

He is believed to be wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, a dark ball cap and white sneakers.