TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — State and local detectives are investigating a possible shooting outside a home on Winthrop Street in Taunton.

A lieutenant on scene tells 12 News a man was found Friday morning with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle parked in the driveway.

He was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment. Police said the wound is “serious and potentially life-threatening.”

Police currently have the home and the small dead-end street beside it (Wilmarth Street) blocked off.