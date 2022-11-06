TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirmed with 12 News that Taunton Police are actively investigating a homicide.

The D.A.’s office says police responded to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man, later identified as Ross Copeland of Raynham, bleeding from an apparent gun shot wound.

First responders rushed Copeland to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no further details on the case can be released at this time.