TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police were called to Broadway early this morning after a pickup truck crashed into a building.

Police say they responded to the area of 59 Broadway around 2 a.m. Sunday and discovered that a Toyota Tundra had hit three unoccupied parked cars and then crashed into the front of a building.

12 News spoke with three people who work inside the building that was hit; they say they were made aware of the crash around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“Our landlord had called us to let us know,” said Beth Fitzgerald, Owner of Pathway to Recovery in Taunton. “He said there was a truck that crashed into a car and then into our building and was embedded in our waiting room area,” she continued.

Police say the driver, a 22-year-old man, left the scene of the crash on foot and was later found at his home. He was evaluated at his home and then taken to a nearby hospital.

Taunton police say they are “taking steps to connect the driver with appropriate services,” and no charges have been filed.

Police say no injuries were reported from the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.