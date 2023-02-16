TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police were engaged in a standoff with an armed suspect for several hours Wednesday night into Thursday.

Police said they responded around 11:45 p.m. to reports of an individual with a gun outside a duplex on Pratt Street.

The suspect was making threats toward a resident of the home, according to police. The suspect and the victim reportedly know each other.

Police evacuated the surrounding homes as a precaution and attempted to negotiate with the suspect for several hours. The suspect then gestured with his handgun, prompting an officer to fire one shot around 6 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

The suspect dropped the gun after the shot hit their hand, police said. The suspect was arrested, then brought to the hospital for treatment.

No word on the suspect’s identity as of Thursday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.