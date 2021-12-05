Taunton police: 2 stabbed at ‘Lights On Christmas Festival’

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police are investigating after two people were stabbed Saturday evening.

The incident happened during the city’s annual Lights On Christmas Festival.

Police responded to a disturbance on Broadway near Taunton Green at around 6:14 pm.

One victim was transported to a Brockton hospital to be treated for non-life threatening stab wounds. The other person was taken to a Taunton hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There was a short disruption at the event, however activities resumed quickly without any further incidents.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not released the identity of the two victims.

The investigation is on going and anyone with information to contact the Taunton Police Detective Division.