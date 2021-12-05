Taunton police: 2 stabbed at ‘Lights On Christmas Festival’

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police are investigating after two people were stabbed Saturday evening.

The incident happened during the city’s annual Lights On Christmas Festival.

Police responded to a disturbance on Broadway near Taunton Green at around 6:14 pm.

One victim was transported to a Brockton hospital to be treated for non-life threatening stab wounds. The other person was taken to a Taunton hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There was a short disruption at the event, however activities resumed quickly without any further incidents.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not released the identity of the two victims.

The investigation is on going and anyone with information to contact the Taunton Police Detective Division.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community