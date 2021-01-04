Taunton officer who died after contracting COVID-19 remembered as selfless, dedicated

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Dozens gathered Monday evening to pay their respects to a Taunton police officer who passed away after contracting COVID-19.

Patrolman John Borges, a 20-year veteran of the force, died on Christmas Eve.

Along with being an officer, Borges was also a search manager for the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s Search and Rescue Team, a lead trainer for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and was active with the Civil Air Patrol.

“Nobody liked being a cop more than John, nobody loved the job more than John,” Lt. Eric Nichols said. “He was that behind-the-scenes guy that just didn’t want the credit. He was the guy who, at two-in-the-morning, bought a homeless guy a meal. That’s the way he was.”

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said Borges was someone who loved his job and was extremely proud to serve his community.

“John was one of those unsung heroes in the department,” Walsh said. “He did a million things.”

As an example of Borges’ dedication, Walsh said if he was still alive, he would be the one planning his own services.

“He was such a good planner,” Nichols said. “The only thing that came to mind was that God needed a good planner, and that’s why he called on John.”

Borges will be laid to rest on Tuesday.