Taunton officer dies after 'tough battle with COVID-19'

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Taunton Police Department

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton officer died Thursday after “a tough battle with COVID-19,” according to the city’s police department.

Police said Patrolman John Borges was a 20-year veteran of the force.

He was also a search manager for the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s Search and Rescue Team, a lead trainer for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and was active with the Civil Air Patrol.

“Ptlm. Borges loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “Please take a moment to remember John and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Providence

