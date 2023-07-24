TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a Taunton home last week was arraigned Monday in court.

Dustin Humanes, 36, is charged with the murder of Alvaro Andrade, 33, along with carrying an illegal firearm.

(Courtesy: Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV)

Police said Andrade was found shot inside a car Friday morning on Winthrop Street. He later died at Morton Hospital.

Humanes was arrested later that day in Fall River after a police officer noticed he had checked into St. Anne’s Hospital using a fake name, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said the murder investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Dustin Humanes arraignment