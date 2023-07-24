TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a Taunton home last week was arraigned Monday in court.
Dustin Humanes, 36, is charged with the murder of Alvaro Andrade, 33, along with carrying an illegal firearm.
Police said Andrade was found shot inside a car Friday morning on Winthrop Street. He later died at Morton Hospital.
Humanes was arrested later that day in Fall River after a police officer noticed he had checked into St. Anne’s Hospital using a fake name, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s office said the murder investigation is ongoing.
WATCH: Dustin Humanes arraignment
