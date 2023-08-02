TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A wanted poster in Florida led to the arrest of a fugitive murder suspect, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Jerome Fordham, 36, is accused of killing 38-year-old Ross Copeland in Taunton last fall.

He’s charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery by means of a firearm, and carrying an illegal firearm.

Police said they found Copeland suffering from a gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2022, at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets. He later died at the hospital.

Jerome Fordham

Fordham was identified as the suspect in January and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Last month, someone in Tampa County recognized Fordham on a wanted poster and told authorities he was living in a trailer park, according to the DA’s office. He was taken into custody on July 19 and returned to Massachusetts.

“I commend the civilian for being vigilant and promptly notifying the police,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a news release.

Fordham pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment on Tuesday and was ordered held without bail.