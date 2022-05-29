TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A day after flames tore through a historic mill building in Taunton fire crews were back on scene putting out flare ups.

“It’s an old rubber roof, old timber– this buildings over a 100 years old,” Lt. Gregory Galivan said.

When fire crews arrived on the scene on Saturday fire officials said roughly forty people were evacuated. Officials say nobody is supposed to be living in the commercial building.

“This has been an ongoing problem in Taunton, its a rooming house, illegal rooming house approximately thirty people live here, back in January over fifty people were living here,”

12 News reached out to the mayor’s office who said the city of Taunton filed a lawsuit against the owner of the property on April 26 requesting an injunction prohibiting the building to be used for residential purposes.

The city says a Superior Court Judge in New Bedford ruled in favor of the city on May 11.