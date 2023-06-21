TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Relief.

That’s what Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell felt when she learned her 18-year-old daughter had been found wandering the streets of Columbus, Ohio.

Rielly O’Connell was reported missing in Hilliard, Ohio last week. O’Connell said her daughter was a patient at Evoke Wellness Ohio, where she’d been receiving mental health treatment for more than a month.

The mayor and her husband traveled to Ohio to join the search, which ended Sunday when two Columbus officers spotted her in the city.

“We spent our days putting up posters,” O’Connell said. “We spent our nights just driving the streets looking for her.”

“It was just hoping every day that somebody would see her and bring her back,” she continued.

While the investigation into Rielly’s disappearance is ongoing, O’Connell said she’s hopeful for her daughter’s future.

“Rielly is an amazing kid,” she said. “She’s a good person and she has a bright future ahead of her.”

It’s unclear when the mayor and her husband will return to Massachusetts. O’Connell said her daughter is currently receiving medical treatment, but will eventually come home with them.