TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell’s daughter has been reported missing.

In a statement, O’Connell said her daughter, Riley O’Connell, went missing Tuesday night in Hillard, Ohio.

(Courtesy: Taunton Mayor’s Office)

Riley, 18, was a patient at Evoke Wellness Ohio, where the mayor said she “…has been receiving therapy for over a month in her long-term battle with mental health issues.”

O’Connell said she and her husband are worried about their daughter’s well-being.

“We are working with the facility, police and missing persons to find her as soon as possible to bring her home,” O’Connell said. “My daughter’s safety is our priority.”

O’Connell said her reelection kickoff, scheduled for Wednesday evening, has been postponed to a later date.

Riley was last seen wearing red shorts, a white tank top and no shoes. She is described as having long blonde hair with red tips.

It is believed she may be using the alias Tiffany Rose or Tiffany Silva.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillard Police Department at (614) 334-2324.