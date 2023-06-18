TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Hilliard police in Ohio confirmed to 12 News on Saturday that Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell’s daughter Riley has been found safe and reunited with her family.

Police there say Riley was found around 6 P.M. on Saturday.

She was reported missing early Wednesday morning in Hilliard, Ohio. The 18-year-old was a patient at Evoke Wellness Ohio where she was receiving treatment for her mental health.

The mayor and her husband traveled to Ohio during the search for Riley. The mayor posted on Facebook thanking the community for their outpouring of support during the difficult time.