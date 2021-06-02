Taunton marijuana company first approved to start home delivery in Mass.

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — In Massachusetts, you can get recreational marijuana delivered right to your home starting this week, but so far, the only business with the green light is in Taunton.

Freshly Baked in Taunton owns the first recreational marijuana delivery van east of the Mississippi and owners Jenny Roseman and Philip Smith — who are both veterans — say for them, this is a long time coming.

“It is wild, it has been a dream of ours for so long,” Roseman said.

Freshly Baked is a strictly online cannabis retailer and is one of the few micro-companies in the state.

“Under the micro license it gives you multiple abilities,” Smith said. “You can cultivate, you can manufacture, you can home deliver.”

The cannabis control commission deemed Taunton one of the towns disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs. That’s how Smith, a Taunton resident, got access to the social equity program.

“I am part of the first cohort social equity applicants, I graduated, that’s what gave me the ability to have the delivery license,” he said. “I have to maintain 51% but that gives me the opportunity and that’s huge right now in the industry for the small guys coining up.”

Smith is a Combat Marine Veteran and Roseman served in the Air Force. Both say marijuana changed their lives and they hope their delivery business can help others too.

“There are definitely still stigmas when it comes to cannabis,” Smith said. “Jenny and I, we feel like every time we talk about PTSD, which we both suffer from, and how cannabis has changed our lives we help bring down those barriers.”

As of now they can only deliver to towns and cities that have approved retail recreational marijuana sales. Their goal is to start with 28 deliveries per day.