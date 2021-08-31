Taunton man who shot at rival sentenced to 5 years in prison

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 28-year-old Taunton man will serve five years behind bars in connection with a shooting incident and car crash two years ago, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Patrick Rivera pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of carrying an illegal firearm.

The charges stem from an incident in which prosecutors claim Rivera shot at a vehicle near the GATRA bus terminal on Oak Street.

Quinn said Rivera recognized the man driving that vehicle as a rival he’d had an ongoing feud with.

Rivera followed the man’s vehicle into the bus station parking lot, according to Quinn. Prosecutors said the driver of the car recognized Rivera and decided to back up into Rivera’s vehicle because he knew he was armed.

At that point, Quinn said Rivera got out of his vehicle and fired several shots before running off on foot. He was later apprehended and no one was injured.

Rivera will serve five years in state prison and two years of probation after he’s released.