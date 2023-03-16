TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man convicted on a slew of drug and gun charges will serve up to six years in state prison, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Luis Garcia Rodriguez, 39, was sentenced to serve four to six years in prison followed by one year of supervised probation after police found he was trafficking drugs in the Taunton and Brockton area.

Investigators pulled Rodriguez over in January 2022 after seeing him and his girlfriend get into a car outside his Bay Street apartment. Rodriguez was driving, despite having a suspended license, and was carrying a bag police said contained drugs.

When police pulled Rodriguez over, he backed into the trooper’s cruiser and drove off. He then parked in a driveway and ran off. He was arrested a short time later on Bay Street, the DA’s office said.

Police later found the bag Rodriguez was seen with hidden in wooded pallets nearby. Inside, they found 33 grams of fentanyl, 18 grams of cocaine, and a loaded 9mm handgun.

The DA’s office also said police found 33 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of cocaine, a handgun, and $3,573 in cash in his apartment.

Rodriguez was convicted of two counts of trafficking fentanyl, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a high-capacity firearm, trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

“At the time of this incident, the defendant was out on bail for drug trafficking, and has prior convictions that include drug dealing,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “Yet he continues to traffic in drugs, possess illegal firearms and endanger the lives of officers trying to apprehend him. He clearly is a danger to the public and needed to be taken off the streets to protect the community.”