TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a toddler in his care and recording it, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Cody Mercure, 25, was convicted on one count each of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

Rollins said Mercure sexually abused the toddler in February 2021 and recorded a video of it.

Investigators uncovered more than 100 images and videos depicting sexual abuse of a prepubescent child on Mercure’s phone, according to prosecutors.

It was also revealed that Mercure sent numerous files containing child pornography via messaging application.

Mercure is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25.